Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.(511WI)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median of the highway on Sunday was released by the Dane County medical Examiner’s Officer.

The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Aug 21. The examiner said that preliminary results confirm that his death was the result of the injuries from the crash.

The semi unit was traveling northbound shortly before 10 a.m. when it approached slower traffic and rear-ended a sedan that was also traveling northbound. The semi turned to the left before crossing the northbound lanes and crashing through the cement median barrier.

The semi then rolled over and stopped in the middle of the southbound lanes of I-39.

Additional testing is still underway at this time. The death still remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State patrol and the Dance County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Dane County Medical Examiner also released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday.

