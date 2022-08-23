Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed.

Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which he pleaded guilty to on May 12. A charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea on Monday.

U.S. District Judge William Conley determined that Coney fired the gun in a public park and toward other people. He also noted that Coney’s possession of cocaine during his arrest was an aggravating factor, as well as was his decision to return to the park with a gun.

Madison Police Department officers arrived at the park on May 3, 2020, where witnesses told police that Coney argued with other men at the park, left and returned shortly later.

Several videos that police looked through of the incident identified Coney as the one who fired a handgun. Officers also found a spent shell casing in the area.

Police discovered 36 bags of crack cocaine in Coney’s pocket during his arrest on May 12, 2020.

The DOJ detailed that Coney had prior felony convictions for armed robbery, aggravated battery and drug trafficking.

