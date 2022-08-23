Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday.

The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.

Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital on Aug. 20. Preliminary results show the pair died from the injuries occurred from the crash.

A Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way, each car carrying a driver and a passenger.

Additional testing is still underway, and the deaths remain under investigation by the City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

