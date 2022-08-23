A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead
Lots of sun and light wind
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Key Takeaways
- Sunshine Today
- More Sun Wednesday
- Rain Chances Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will remain in control for another couple of days. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Clear skies continue tonight with lows around 60.
Our next weather-maker arrives late Wednesday and Thursday. This will be a developing low pressure system that bring scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop from the 80s down into the 70s. At this point, no severe weather is anticipated.
High pressure will return on Friday and Saturday with highs climbing through the 70s to the 80s. Another weathermaker will return Sunday with increasing chances of storms into early next week.
Download the First Alert Weather App
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.