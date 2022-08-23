A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

Lots of sun and light wind
Lots of sun and light wind
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Sunshine Today
  • More Sun Wednesday
  • Rain Chances Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will remain in control for another couple of days. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Clear skies continue tonight with lows around 60.

Our next weather-maker arrives late Wednesday and Thursday. This will be a developing low pressure system that bring scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop from the 80s down into the 70s. At this point, no severe weather is anticipated.

High pressure will return on Friday and Saturday with highs climbing through the 70s to the 80s. Another weathermaker will return Sunday with increasing chances of storms into early next week.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Lots of sun and light wind
A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead
A pleasant weather week ahead!
A pleasant weather week ahead!
Monday forecast: mainly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A pleasant weather week ahead!
Patchy dense fog is likely again Monday morning. Otherwise, sunshine and the 80s are on tap for...
Monday morning: Watch out for patchy dense fog