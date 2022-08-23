Police: 3 arrested after brawl at Chuck E. Cheese during children’s birthday party

Police in South Carolina report they have made arrests after a fight broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary, Emily Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating a violent incident that happened over the weekend at a popular children’s restaurant.

The North Charleston Police Department reports officers responded to a large fight that broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Aug. 20, where three people were arrested.

According to WCSC, Lizeller Dixon, Dashawn Malik Grant and Jasmine Ciera Judge were each charged with one count of breach of peace.

A mother at the party said the incident started when two 12-year-olds began to fight, which led to parents getting involved before the police were called.

“Chuck E. Cheese is not the brawl spot. You can’t just come into a Chuck E. Cheese, have a brawl, go home and make a Facebook post about it. You have to stand accountable for what you did,” Elvin Speights, a community activist, said.

Police said a large crowd was inside the restaurant, arguing and attacking one another when they arrived.

According to authorities, a fourth person was briefly detained for allegedly hitting a security guard but released after not being positively identified.

Police cleared out the business and asked everyone to leave, but the groups involved continued to threaten and attack one another.

Police said multiple witnesses did not work with them in providing further information about what happened.

“This isn’t Chuck E. Cheese’s fault, or the North Charleston Police Department’s fault or the security guard’s fault,” Speights said. “We, as adults, must learn how to behave in an establishment. Chuck E. Cheese is a place for kids.”

Police said they were called to the restaurant previously for reports of a shooting and a burglary in 2016.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
Biden leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined-up soldiers as he arrives for...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
Federal judge rules lawsuit can proceed against Suboxone manufacturer
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
‘I’m still kind of mind-blown’: Man finds 90-million-year-old fossil during fishing tournament
FILE - A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Karachi, Pakistan, May 23, 2022.
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases