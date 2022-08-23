Police: Rumors of alleged abduction near Middleton High unfounded

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police are warning the public of suspicious activity that involved a reported attempted abduction near the Middleton High School on Monday.

According to officials, they are aware of the information going around on social media involving the attempted abduction, but their investigation does not correlate with the social media post.

In their investigation, they learned a 16-year-old girl was walking northbound on the 2200 block of Parmenter Street when a white semi-tractor with a white trailed pulled up next to her and stopped.

Police say that a male exited the passenger side and asked the 16-year-old if she had a boyfriend. The girl didn’t respond, and ran away. The suspect or the semi did not follow her, the advisory said.

The victim did not report that the man attempted to grab her, contrary to what Middleton Police say is being reported on social media.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny, fit black male with slightly longer than average hair. He has gold teeth on the top and bottom.

The incident is still being investigated by the Middleton Police Department. They urge anyone who has information or was a witness to contact them at 608-824-7300, or to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at p3tips.com.

