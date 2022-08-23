Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps.

The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been considered eradicated in the United States, could “spread like wildfire” if vaccination rates are not sustained.

“Not only do delayed or missed vaccines leave children vulnerable to illness, but when vaccination rates fall even just a little, vaccine-preventable diseases can spread easily,” Health and Human Services Secretary Admiral Rachel Levine explained.

Student Vaccination Rates

PHMDC’s blog post about the diseases’ return points to Dept. of Health Services report that 89% of students in Wisconsin have met the minimum immunizations requirements, a three-point decrease over last year.

The biggest driver of that increase has been children who are behind schedule on their vaccinations or still in the process of getting it done, DHS reported. The two numbers combined for 2.4% of students three years ago, they now make up nearly 5% of them. Broken down, each category effectively doubled in since the 2018-19 school year.

2017-18 2020-21 2021-22 Meets Minimum 92.3% 91.9% 88.7% In Process 0.8% 0.8% 1.6% Medical Waiver 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% Religious Waiver 0.4% 0.4% 0.5% Personal Conviction Waiver 4.6% 4.3% 4.5% Behind Schedule 1.8% 4.9% 3.3% No Record 0.4% 0.4% 0.8%

The bulk of the remaining unvaccinated children, according to DHS’ school statistics, are those whose families sought medical, personal, or religious exemptions. For nearly a decade, those percentages have remained fairly flat. But, when the timeline is extended back to the turn of the century, PHMDC points out, the steep increases in personal and religious increases for waivers becomes readily apparent.

In the 1997-98 school year, approximately 1 in 1,000 students sought religious waivers. Since then, the number of students asking for such an exemption increased five-fold. Over the same time period, personal waivers have more than tripled, going from 1.2% to 4.5% of students (or approximately 1 in 22 of them).

“Gripped with Fear”

“Everybody was gripped with fear. They didn’t know what caused it. They didn’t know where it came from, when it might strike you,” Wanda Crotts recalled about what it was like when polio was far more prevalent in the United States. Crotts was diagnosed with the virus in 1953 when she was just 14 months old.

PHMDC noted most people today are too young to remember that era but, wrote Monday’s post because that may change. Last month, New York’s Health Dept. reported the country’s first case in a decade. Two weeks later, the health department indicated the poliovirus was found in the wastewater of two counties, which means local transmission is possible there.

Local health officials urge families whose children who are not vaccinated and people who did not get one as a child to get caught up, offering the hypothetical: “Imagine telling a parent in the 1940s that we have an effective, safe, and free vaccine to protect against polio but not everyone gets it.” (emphasis theirs)

Five-year-old David Greenfield, of Irvington, N.J., stands with world heavyweight champion Joe Louis at Louis' Pompton Lakes, N.J., training camp, Dec. 3,1947. The youngster, stricken with polio in Sept. 1944, has virtually recovered from the disease after treatment, and hopes to become a boxer. Louis and David hold a poster of the 4th Annual Fund Appeal of the Sister Elizabeth Kenny Foundation. (Anonymous | AP Photo)

PHMDC added that the Wisconsin Immunization Registry will have a schedule so people can tell if they are due for a vaccine.

