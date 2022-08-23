Three injured after UTV and SUV collide in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were injured in a crash Saturday after the UTV they were on collided with a car in Grant County, authorities report.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 52-year-old Oregon woman’s SUV was stopped around 4:30 p.m. on County Road HHH near Cuba City. The woman said she looked around before she pulled into the intersection, but she did not see a UTV driving west on the County Road H.

The UTV collided with the passenger side of the woman’s vehicle.

Deputies reported that a passenger in the SUV, a 51-year-old Dubuque, Iowa, woman, was hurt but was not taken to a hospital. The driver was not injured.

The driver of the UTV, a 31-year-old Cuba City man, was taken away in a private vehicle for his injuries, the agency stated. His passenger, a 34-year-old Appleton resident, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office added that both vehicles had heavy damage and were towed away from the scene.

Officials cited the SUV driver for failure to yield right of way.

