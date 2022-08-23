Three killed in Adams Co. crash between semi, SUV

Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin, the Adams...
Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin, the Adams Co. Sheriff's Office reported.(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin.

According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.

The two in the Jeep, a 74-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, both from Lindenhurst, Illinois, were killed as was the semi driver, a 37-year-old man from Davie, Florida.

The patrol said metal debris from the crash struck a Ford Explorer parked at a gas station near the intersection. The Explorer was unoccupied.

The crash is under investigation and the victims have not been named.

