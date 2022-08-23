What the hawk? Eau Claire family surprised when hawk flies into their home

A hawk flew through a window in a home on the north side of the city Monday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A family in Eau Claire had quite a surprise Monday morning.

A 14-year-old girl was home when the hawk flew into the house. The girl then called her father for help to deal with the feathered intruder, which also brought a mouse with it. The hawk was stuck inside of the porch.

Eau Claire Animal Control was called to safely get the bird to fly out of the house. In a video shared by the homeowners, the hawk was escorted back outside through an open door.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, there are 10 types of hawk species that can be spotted in Wisconsin, including six that can typically be found in the Chippewa Valley. More information about birds that can be found in the state is available on the DNR’s website.

