White House weighs $10K in student loan debt relief

(CNN) - It looks like the White House may tie student loan debt relief to an income threshold.

Sources say the Biden Administration is leaning towards canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrow - but, they have to earn less than $125,000 per year to qualify.

President Joe Biden’s plan could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

Sources also report White House officials are looking at offering additional forgiveness for some other borrowers. No details have been released on that proposal yet.

The current pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire on Aug. 31.

