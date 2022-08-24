71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

The suspect was captured in Delaware, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May.

Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. In a news conference, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett explained Gonzalez was taken into custody in Delaware and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution, in Georgetown, Delaware.

Gonzalez and his family had traveled to Delaware just days after Dora Gonzalez-Zarate, 39, was killed. Her body was found inside her home on York Center Road on May 24, the Sheriff’s Office previously reported. Few details about her death, including how she died, have been released.

The Delaware State Police kept tabs on Gonzalez as the Sheriff’s Office built its case against him. Barrett said investigators talked to the victim’s family, friends, and other acquaintances where they learned of a relationship between the two. The Sheriff’s Office indicated they met in August 2021 and detectives determined he was at her home on the morning she was killed.

At the time, investigators said her death was not believed to be a random incident.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation remains open, Barrett added. They are asking anyone who knew Gonzalez-Zarate or had contact with her in the weeks leading up to her death to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

