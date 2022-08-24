Beloit couple charged with crimes allegedly involving fentanyl, cocaine, among other drugs

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit couple was charged Wednesday afternoon for allegedly conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute several different types of drugs.

The drugs they intended to allegedly distribute included cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

The duo allegedly possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The couple are also charged with allegedly maintaining a place in Beloit for the purpose of distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, this charge alleges that their conspiracy operated from Oct. 1-27 in 2021.

Included in these charges are alleged 2 counts of distributing cocaine, 2 counts of distributing methamphetamine, 1 count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute, 1 count of possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, 1 count of possessing 50 grams of more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and 1 count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

If convicted, the Beloit residents will face a minimum penalty of five years, and a maximum for forty years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and each of the charges alleging 500 grams or more of cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The other distribution charges, possession with intent to distribute charges, and charge of maintaining a place for drug distribution each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

These alleged charges are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Janesville and Beloit Police Departments.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Kadlec Ranch Rescue Assistant Director Kris Heckman, and kittens Parsnip and Radish, join...
Janesville rescue participates in its first ‘Clear the Shelters’ effort this year!
Hombre, 71, detenido por el homicidio de Mayo pasado en Dane Co.
DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
(MGN graphic)
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death