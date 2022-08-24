Beloit couple charged with crimes allegedly involving fentanyl, cocaine, among other drugs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit couple was charged Wednesday afternoon for allegedly conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute several different types of drugs.

The drugs they intended to allegedly distribute included cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

The duo allegedly possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The couple are also charged with allegedly maintaining a place in Beloit for the purpose of distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, this charge alleges that their conspiracy operated from Oct. 1-27 in 2021.

Included in these charges are alleged 2 counts of distributing cocaine, 2 counts of distributing methamphetamine, 1 count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute, 1 count of possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, 1 count of possessing 50 grams of more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and 1 count of possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

If convicted, the Beloit residents will face a minimum penalty of five years, and a maximum for forty years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and each of the charges alleging 500 grams or more of cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The other distribution charges, possession with intent to distribute charges, and charge of maintaining a place for drug distribution each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

These alleged charges are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Janesville and Beloit Police Departments.

