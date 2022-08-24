Blake’s uncle files lawsuit over Kenosha protest arrest

Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The uncle of a Black man shot by police in Kenosha in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the incident.

Justin Blake filed the action Tuesday in Milwaukee. He alleges that he was standing quietly outside the city’s public safety building during a protest over the shooting in April 2021 when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says he suffered injuries to his neck, back and shoulders and his treatment amounted to state-sponsored torture.

He argues that deputies recognized him as Jacob Blake’s uncle and punished him using excessive force for exercising his free speech rights. The lawsuit seeks an order ending use of the restraint chair as well as unspecified damages.

Kenosha County’s corporation counsel, Joseph Cardamone III, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A white police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Protesters converged on Kenosha in the days immediately following the shooting, with some demonstrations turning violent. Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them, during one of the protests. A jury acquitted him of multiple charges last year, finding that he fired in self-defense.

Protests over the shooting and treatment of people of color in Kenosha have continued sporadically since the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Electric scooters arrive in Janesville
Electric scooters arrive in Janesville
Janesville introduces 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program
75 Birds fly into downtown Janesville - clipped version
Make sure your technology is working before the school year begins.
Update your tech devices to prevent a September slowdown
Gunfire hits Madison home overnight