DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting

(Wisconsin DNR)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced changes to the 2022 hunting season, including new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting.

Those who are hunting can do so in open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay and Big Green Lake. The only requirement is that they must be a minimum distance of 500 feet from the shore.

Along with those changes comes the extension of the 2022-23 squirrel season. Instead of closing on the last day of January, the season will now go to Feb. 28.

Archery and Crossbow deer season opens Sept. 17 and run through Jan. 8.

In metro sub-units, this season is extended through Jan. 31.

Many counties will be offering the antlerless-only holiday hunt between the Christmas and New Year holidays, the DNR says. Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available to purchase in select counties.

The DNR also announced their 2022 combine Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet is now available online. It will soon also be available at license agents and open service centers around the state.

The combined regulations pamphlets let hunters know of season date, shooting hours, and regulations. The Wisconsin Trapping Regulations is also available online.

The 2022 deer season is as follows, according to the DNR.:

· Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities: Oct. 1-9

· Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 8-9

· Gun Deer Hunt: Nov. 19-27

· Muzzleloader: Nov. 28-Dec. 7

· Statewide Antlerless Hunt: Dec. 8-11

· Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2023

