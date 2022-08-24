Electric scooters arrive in Janesville

75 Birds have been added to the downtown Janesville scene.
Janesville introduces 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A fleet of electric scooters has landed in downtown Janesville for an introductory trial period.

The scooters will be a part of the downtown landscape through October. From there, city council will decide whether or not the Birds may return in spring of 2023.

Riders can locate and operate the two-wheelers through the Bird smartphone app, which requires scooter-users to be at least 18 years old.

Erin Davis, assistant to the Janesville city manager, says 400 hours have already been logged by community members since the birds arrived Monday, Aug. 15.

The scooters can be ridden on sidewalks, in bike lanes and on streets posted at 25 mph or lower.

To end your ride with the Bird, simply click “end ride” on the mobile app, then you will be asked to snap a photo of the parked scooter to ensure it is not a hindrance to vehicles or pedestrians.

To find a city near you where Bird electric scooters are in use, see here.

