First Alert - Showers/storms likely tonight into Thursday

A few storms could be on the stronger storm around or shortly after midnight.
Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday. A few storms may be stronger West of Madison.
Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday. A few storms may be stronger West of Madison.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday; a few storms may be stronger West of Madison
  • High-pressure keeps Friday dry
  • Another round of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Departing high-pressure kept the sunshine over southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and a few showers were seen approaching from the West. However, dry air has limited the Eastern extent of this activity. That won’t be the case late tonight as developing low-pressure moves into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely around & shortly after midnight Thursday.

Prefrontal showers and storms will move by overnight with additional showers/storms likely Thursday along the front and in the vicinity of the low.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted portions of SW Wisconsin in a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather tonight. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and the potential for small hail. l

Rainfall totals could reach a quarter to half of an inch. Locally higher amounts are possible.

A few additional showers and storms are possible Thursday as the frontal boundary moves by. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s.

A backdoor cold front and high-pressure will clear the sky out for Friday. Highs will be a touch cooler - in the mid to upper 70s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

SW flow will roll back in for the weekend. More moisture and warmer temperatures are expected. Additional cloud cover moves  in on Saturday. Another round of showers and storms is possible Saturday night into Sunday. Although NW flow is in place next week, southern Wisconsin remains mainly dry with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Rain Chances Return
Rain Likely Tonight Through Thursday
Rain Chances Return
Lots of sun and light wind
A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead
Extended Forecast
A Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead