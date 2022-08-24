First Alert - Showers/storms likely tonight into Thursday

Key Takeaways

Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday; a few storms may be stronger West of Madison

High-pressure keeps Friday dry

Another round of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Departing high-pressure kept the sunshine over southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and a few showers were seen approaching from the West. However, dry air has limited the Eastern extent of this activity. That won’t be the case late tonight as developing low-pressure moves into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely around & shortly after midnight Thursday.

Prefrontal showers and storms will move by overnight with additional showers/storms likely Thursday along the front and in the vicinity of the low.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted portions of SW Wisconsin in a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather tonight. The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and the potential for small hail. l

Rainfall totals could reach a quarter to half of an inch. Locally higher amounts are possible.

A few additional showers and storms are possible Thursday as the frontal boundary moves by. Otherwise, expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s.

A backdoor cold front and high-pressure will clear the sky out for Friday. Highs will be a touch cooler - in the mid to upper 70s.

SW flow will roll back in for the weekend. More moisture and warmer temperatures are expected. Additional cloud cover moves in on Saturday. Another round of showers and storms is possible Saturday night into Sunday. Although NW flow is in place next week, southern Wisconsin remains mainly dry with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

