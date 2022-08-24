Gunfire hits Madison home overnight

A second shots fired incident in Madison was reported about two hours later.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bullets struck an occupied Madison home shortly after midnight on Wednesday, two hours a shots fired incident on the other side of town that left more than a dozen shell casings strewn across the ground.

According to the Madison Police Department, several people reported around 12:30 a.m. hearing shots in the 1800 block of Sheridan Ave. At least some of the shots struck a home in the area. There were people inside at the time; none of whom were hurt.

The police department said its investigation remains ongoing.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., officers again received multiple calls about gunfire in the 2000 block of Leland Drive, near Balsam Drive, the police department reported. No injuries were reported, and investigators did not find any property damage; however, they did locate 15 shell casings.

The police department did not indicate if officers have identified any suspects or witness reports but did note that no one has been taken into custody.

The police department gave no indication that investigators believe the incidents are connected.

