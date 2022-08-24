Inmates file lawsuit in Brown County over public defender appointment delays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of inmates has filed a lawsuit in Brown County alleging delays in providing lawyers to indigent defendants, causing a “Constitutional crisis.”

The lawsuit names Gov. Tony Evers and members of the Wisconsin Public Defender Board.

Under the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin Constitution, the state is to appoint legal counsel to indigent defendants with in a “reasonable” time after the initial appearance in court. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has said a delay of greater than 14 days is “unreasonable.”

“But Wisconsin consistently takes longer than 14 days to provide counsel to indigent criminal defendants,” reads the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit states the defendants “languish in jail” waiting for representation.

“We have individuals sitting in custody waiting for their day in court. We have individuals whose family members are impacted because they’re not home with their families,” says Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender.

Thompson says it will take years to clear a backlog of 35,000 cases.

The lawsuit was filed in Brown County because the problem is “especially acute” here, according to the lawsuit. In 2021, the County Board of Supervisors called on the governor and legislature to address the backlog of cases. Brown County Board of Supervisors Chairman Patrick Buckley called the agency a “failure.”

The lawsuit states the compensation for public defenders is “woefully inadequate.” From 1995 to 2020, Wisconsin paid $40 and hour to public defenders, the lowest in the country. The rate was increased in 2020 to $70 an hour.

Between 2012 and 2017, the number of private attorneys willing to take these appointments dropped by 16 percent. Over the last two years, the number has fallen by another 33 percent.

Earlier this month, Action 2 News covered the story of Luis Angel DeJesus-Gonzalez, who has has been waiting in jail for two months without a lawyer. He’s charged with conspiracy from jail that he attempted to have his girlfriend killed.

“The most recent update I have is dated yesterday in the case they made 166 contacts with private bar attorneys in an effort to locate counsel for Mr. DeJesus-Gonzalez,” Brown County Circuit Court Commissioner Chad Resar said earlier this month. “There’s a limited number of attorneys who are winning to take cases at the public defender’s office at the rate of pay provided.”

Green Bay’s public defender’s office covers Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties.

“This is not something we’re taking lightly,” Adam Plotkin, legislative liaison for the state public defender’s office, said. “It’s something we’re dealing with all day, every day in the 72 counties statewide.”

Plotkin says there are only four lawyers qualified in Brown County to try homicide cases and about a dozen in Northeast Wisconsin. There is a conflict with DeJesus-Gonzalez’s case that bars any of the attorneys at the state public defender’s office from taking the case. That is why they’re looking for a private attorney.

“This is an issue that is system wide. It is driven by compensation issues. It’s driven by workload issues. It’s driven by just the lack of attorneys willing to accept these appointments,” Plotkin said.

According to Plotkin, there are currently 16 attorneys in the Green Bay office covering the three counties of Brown, Door, and Kewaunee.

If a person has been in jail for more than 60 days, a Brown County commissioner will send their case to a circuit court judge, who then appoints them a lawyer at a rate of $100 per hour, which comes from the county budget.

Plaintiffs are listed as Antrell Thomas, Melvin Clemons, Christian Pittman, Chance Kratochvil, Kelsie McGeshick, Logan Arsenyevictz, Jerome Brost, and Dwight Moore.

The inmates are being represented by the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law at New York University School of Law, and the Winston & Strawn law firm out of Chicago.

