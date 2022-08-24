Janesville rescue participates in its first ‘Clear the Shelters’ effort this year!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All throughout the month of August, NBC stations nationwide are partnering with animal shelters across the country to help find homes for pets in need.

There’s just one week left in this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, and five shelters in south central Wisconsin are participating in the effort this year.

In Janesville, the Kadlec Ranch Rescue is participating this year for the first time ever, with lots of cats and kittens in the foster system still looking for homes!

On Wednesday, NBC15 had a very special edition of Pet of the Week featuring two adorable kittens from Kadlec who are looking for their furever homes — and NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk sat down with the shelter’s assistant director to highlight the organization’s participation in Clear the Shelters.

In collaboration with the campaign, Kadlec is hosting an event on Saturday Aug. 27 at the Janesville PetSmart with plenty of loveable felines available for adoption. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about the cats currently available — including Parsnip and Radish! — check out the Kadlec Ranch Rescue website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.