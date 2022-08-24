Janesville rescue participates in its first ‘Clear the Shelters’ effort this year!

NBC15 had a special edition of Pet of the Week this week, featuring Kadlec Ranch Rescue and their participation in Clear the Shelters!
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All throughout the month of August, NBC stations nationwide are partnering with animal shelters across the country to help find homes for pets in need.

There’s just one week left in this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign, and five shelters in south central Wisconsin are participating in the effort this year.

In Janesville, the Kadlec Ranch Rescue is participating this year for the first time ever, with lots of cats and kittens in the foster system still looking for homes!

On Wednesday, NBC15 had a very special edition of Pet of the Week featuring two adorable kittens from Kadlec who are looking for their furever homes — and NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk sat down with the shelter’s assistant director to highlight the organization’s participation in Clear the Shelters.

In collaboration with the campaign, Kadlec is hosting an event on Saturday Aug. 27 at the Janesville PetSmart with plenty of loveable felines available for adoption. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about the cats currently available — including Parsnip and Radish! — check out the Kadlec Ranch Rescue website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Beloit couple charged with crimes allegedly involving fentanyl, cocaine, among other drugs
Hombre, 71, detenido por el homicidio de Mayo pasado en Dane Co.
DNR announces hunting season changes, new regulations for open-water waterfowl hunting
(MGN graphic)
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death