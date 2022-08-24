Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer.

John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.

She made a comment to him while she was losing her hair. “I wish I could grow hair like yours” she said. And that’s the moment Ramsdell decided he would grow his hair so he could donate in her honor.

Ramsdell has been growing his hair since February of 2020 and finally had 12 inches cut on Tuesday and then donated his long locks.

We are also happy to report that Easton is also now cancer free.

