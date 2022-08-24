Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

John Ramsdell grew his hair out for more than two years and had 12 inches cut off
Renae Easton cuts fellow teacher John Ramsdell's hair on Tuesday at Marshall Middle School in...
Renae Easton cuts fellow teacher John Ramsdell's hair on Tuesday at Marshall Middle School in Janesville(Ashley Ranum)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer.

John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.

She made a comment to him while she was losing her hair. “I wish I could grow hair like yours” she said. And that’s the moment Ramsdell decided he would grow his hair so he could donate in her honor.

Ramsdell has been growing his hair since February of 2020 and finally had 12 inches cut on Tuesday and then donated his long locks.

We are also happy to report that Easton is also now cancer free.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

MFD: Automatic sprinklers save Memorial Union after oily rags spontaneously combust
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
Electric scooters arrive in Janesville
Electric scooters arrive in Janesville
Janesville introduces 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program
75 Birds fly into downtown Janesville - clipped version