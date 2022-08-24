Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway.

The man, who officials identified is Paul Bickford, was found dead at the scene.

Authorities did not provide any other information about the accident.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa County Coroner’s Office investigated the case.

