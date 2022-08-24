MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance

Madison PD investigate a domestic disturbance on the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. People...
Madison PD investigate a domestic disturbance on the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. People were asked to avoid the area.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance.

An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement have blocked off the area while they investigate.

MPD said that there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Ambulance
Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.
Lonely Hearts Club Members
‘Clear the Shelters’ working to help pets find loving homes
.
YMCA of Dane Co. cuts some after-school childcare programs over staffing shortage
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda