MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance.

An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement have blocked off the area while they investigate.

MPD said that there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.

There is a large police presence on Horned Owl Drive in Madison near McFarland.

