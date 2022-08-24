MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance.
An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement have blocked off the area while they investigate.
MPD said that there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.
This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated as details develop.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.