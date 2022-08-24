New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference.

Zarate’s body was found inside her home on York Center Road on May 24, the Sheriff’s Office previously reported. Few details about her death, including how she died, have been released.

At the time, investigators said her death was not believed to be a random incident. In its most recent update on the case, in early June, the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if a suspect had been identified.

The reason for news conference was not provided in the Sheriff’s Office notice about it.

