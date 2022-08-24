Rain Chances Return

Key Takeaways

Dry Today

Rain Tonight and Thursday

Dry and Pleasant Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful start to the week, some chances are on the way through the middle and the end of the week. A cold front will edge in from the north and bring increasing chances of rain.

For today, high pressure will be in control. Sunshine and warm temperatures will be seen. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s. The cold front will approach the region tonight and will arrive on Thursday. Rain will be likely ahead of the front tonight with a few scattered showers anticipated to continue Thursday. Behind the front, highs will also drop off a bit with reading expected in the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday’s weather is looking good but the frontal boundary to the south will push back to the north during the weekend. It will bring another good chance of rain Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.