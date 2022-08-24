Rain Chances Return

Rain Likely Tonight Through Thursday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Dry Today
  • Rain Tonight and Thursday
  • Dry and Pleasant Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful start to the week, some chances are on the way through the middle and the end of the week. A cold front will edge in from the north and bring increasing chances of rain.

For today, high pressure will be in control. Sunshine and warm temperatures will be seen. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s. The cold front will approach the region tonight and will arrive on Thursday. Rain will be likely ahead of the front tonight with a few scattered showers anticipated to continue Thursday. Behind the front, highs will also drop off a bit with reading expected in the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday’s weather is looking good but the frontal boundary to the south will push back to the north during the weekend. It will bring another good chance of rain Sunday.

