Update your tech devices to prevent a September slowdown

From your iPhone to your home internet, make sure your technology is working before class begins.
Before the school year starts, experts recommend taking stock of your technology needs and make the necessary updates to avoid a computer crash during homework
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the school year starts, experts recommend taking stock of your technology needs and make the necessary updates to avoid a computer crash during homework time.

APPLE UPDATES

There’s a new software update, 15.6.1, that you should install on all of your Apple devices. Experts say its crucial you install the update protect your iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

Brian Jojade is the CEO of HappyMac, a computer service repair store in Wausau. He says hackers may try and get into phones of those who haven’t updated their devices.

“If you think your device has been hacked, the first thing you want to do is just make sure you change all of your passwords because if a hacker gets into one thing, they can get into more things,” said Jojade.

To install the update go to settings, and then to general. After that find the software update, that’s where you’ll find the update.

HOME INTERNET IMPROVEMENTS

Although many students will return to the classroom in person, it may be a good idea to make sure your home’s Wi-Fi is able to handle several users online simultaneously.

The Better Business Bureau recommends calling your internet provider to see what options are available to you.

“This is something that we don’t think about very often, especially if our kids are away at camp or if your college student isn’t living at home anymore,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau. “If you have multiple people online during the day and your Internet just isn’t cutting it, you may need to upgrade to a bigger bandwidth.”

The BBB suggests doing your own homework on a company by searching reviews online before making a switch to a different provider.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
(Source: Public Domain)
Eldorado Grill closing at the end of the month

Latest News

Student Loan graphic
UW-Madison community discusses impact of expected student loan announcement
Police tell us that even the smallest detail could tip off a predator or a scammer trying to...
Don’t overshare when posting Back-to-School photos
The 'Books for Educators' program last year provided books to 537 teachers. This school year...
Madison Reading Project to giveaway free books to 500 Dane Co. educators
UW-Madison Police Department
UWPD warns of thefts involving mopeds, motorcycle