Update your tech devices to prevent a September slowdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the school year starts, experts recommend taking stock of your technology needs and make the necessary updates to avoid a computer crash during homework time.

APPLE UPDATES

There’s a new software update, 15.6.1, that you should install on all of your Apple devices. Experts say its crucial you install the update protect your iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

Brian Jojade is the CEO of HappyMac, a computer service repair store in Wausau. He says hackers may try and get into phones of those who haven’t updated their devices.

“If you think your device has been hacked, the first thing you want to do is just make sure you change all of your passwords because if a hacker gets into one thing, they can get into more things,” said Jojade.

To install the update go to settings, and then to general. After that find the software update, that’s where you’ll find the update.

HOME INTERNET IMPROVEMENTS

Although many students will return to the classroom in person, it may be a good idea to make sure your home’s Wi-Fi is able to handle several users online simultaneously.

The Better Business Bureau recommends calling your internet provider to see what options are available to you.

“This is something that we don’t think about very often, especially if our kids are away at camp or if your college student isn’t living at home anymore,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau. “If you have multiple people online during the day and your Internet just isn’t cutting it, you may need to upgrade to a bigger bandwidth.”

The BBB suggests doing your own homework on a company by searching reviews online before making a switch to a different provider.

