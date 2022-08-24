Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

(MGN graphic)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed.

The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who is also 32 years old.

Authorities took the suspect to the Green County Jail ahead of a court appearance.

Monroe Police Department and members of the State Line Area Narcotics Task Force, which is made up of Illinois and Wisconsin agencies, worked together to conduct the investigation.

