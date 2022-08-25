9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm

Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.(Family of Savannah Grahl)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands.

Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for a report of a child trapped underneath bales of hay.

According to her mom, 9-year-old Savannah Grahl was in the calf barn on a family farm with her older sister and a friend playing with the new kittens, when she became trapped underneath a large bale of hay. The girl’s mom, who says she was right outside the barn on the phone, was walking into the barn when she heard the girls screaming. She said she found Savannah’s head and neck trapped between two bales of hay that were stacked on top of one another.

With the help of her sister-in-law, the two women were able to lift the thousand pound bale off of the girl, freeing her. The women got the girl breathing again before first responders arrived. she was eventually flown to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Savannah’s mom said while she can breathe on her own, she’s on a ventilator while doctors wait for the swelling in her airway to go down. She also suffered a fracture to her occipital bone, which is the back lower part of the skull.

“A thousand pounds is a big bale if it falls onto a 9-year-old child. It has the opportunity to do significant damage, injury. If it falls on a child, in the right place or the wrong place, suffocation, crushing injuries,” says John Shutske.

Shutske is a professor with U.W.-Madison’s College of Agriculture. He’s also a farm safety and health specialist. He says about 25 million kids a year visit a farm --whether it be for a school field trip or to see family, like the Grahls were on Wednesday.

Sadly, about every three days, Schutske says, a child dies in an accident on a farm. While he doesn’t have specifics about the accident Wednesday, he says it’s an opportunity to remind people about how dangerous a farm can be to anyone. He adds, “If you think about that farm like you would a factory or a mine, whatever that may be, the hazards are different but the actual outcome if somebody gets hurt or badly injured can be very similar.”

Savannah Grahl’s mom says her daughter has a long road to recovery, but she is a fighter. They’re just so thankful she’s alive.

They want to thank the first responders, the ThedaStar team, and the doctors and nurses caring for her at Children’s Wisconsin because they know that care is critical to her survival.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

This week, President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan. Will you have to pay...
Could Wisconsin tax student loan debt forgiveness?
Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins talked in depth on a...
One-on-One: MMSD superintendent addresses staffing, moving forward from the pandemic
The health system countered that the strike could potentially harm patients.
UW Health nurses threaten strike over organizing effort
President Joe Biden announced his intentions to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for...
Could Wisconsin tax student loan debt forgiveness?
The nonprofit works to provide free clothing to Dane County children in foster, kinship and...
Luke’s Closet provides 1,000th bag of clothing for kids in need