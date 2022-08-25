Beloit’s Krueger Pool set to close next week

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The sun is setting on the Krueger Pool’s 2022 season. The City of Beloit told residents Wednesday that the pool’s last day open would be next week.

The City posted on Facebook Wednesday that the pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 29.

The pool normally closes on the third week of August, so officials said they were “thankful” that they could keep it open for people to enjoy a bit longer.

City of Beloit thanked all lifeguards who worked this summer for their services and wished them luck with their school year ahead.

Due to a staffing shortage, enflamed by a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, the City said the pool will be closed for the rest of the weekend.

The City of Beloit said it would focus on recruitment and retention for next year. Staffing shortages at the beginning of the summer pushed back the opening date for the pool and forced it to cut back on hours.

