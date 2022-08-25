Centro Hispano of Dane County receives grant to build new facility, expand programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Centro Hispano of Dane County received a grant from CUNA Mutual Group’s Foundation to help build a new home for the Latinx community on Madison’s south side.

The $1 million grant from CUNA will help build Centro’s new facility and continue expansion of the organization’s workforce and educational programs.

CUNA’s investment is the largest ever received by Centro from a corporation, the group explained.

Centro’s current campaign is looking to raise a total of $15 million by the end of the year to help them complete these expansions. So far, the campaign has raised $11 million.

With the new facility and expansion, Centro expects to double the number of youths in afterschool programs, support more individuals annually and develop a bilingual nursing career path by 2030.

“This investment is meaningful to us on several levels. It shows the trust CUNA Mutual’s Foundation has put in Centro. It’s a testament to our long history and to their unwavering commitment to supporting the Latinx community. We are deeply grateful,” Centro’s Executive Director Karen Menendez Coller said.

Centro will celebrate 40 years of supporting Dane County’s Latinx community next year. Centro offers free bilingual youth programs, workforce development, family wrap-around support and community engagement strategies. Each year, Centro sees more than 6,000 individuals, fields over 10,000 calls and offers more than 20,000 hours of programming.

The organization has steadily grown over the last 10 years in order to keep up with the growth of the Latinx community in Dane County.

“CUNA Mutual is committed to putting equity into action in all of the communities we touch and serve,” Cedric Ellis, Executive Vice President, Chief Enterprise Services Officer for CUNA Mutual, said. “We are so excited for this opportunity and we look forward to seeing all the good works Centro will accomplish with an improved facility and additional resources.”

Centro’s new facility is in collaboration with the City of Madison. The city purchased a property at 833 Hughes Place to combine with other city-owned properties on the block.

The organization will host a community kickoff event on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m., including tours of the new building.

