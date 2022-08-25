City of Madison recognized for energy efficiency projects

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison was recently recognized for its efforts on projects that address energy efficiency.

Madison was named one of the state’s 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award Recipients during a press conference on Aug. 18.

A statewide energy program, Focus on Energy, honored Madison for designing energy-efficient features into its buildings. This includes the Metro Maintenance Building Remodel, Police Department energy equipment installations and solar installations on city buildings.

City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said the city is working to make an impact on climate change.

“Engineering, and Facilities in particular, is still embodying that commitment to sustainability so that every building that we design, that the City of Madison has a hand in, is designed to the highest energy efficiency standard, and we always go for a LEED designation, and we often achieve it,” Rhodes Conway said.

The City of Madison has a goal to reach 100% renewable energy and net zero carbon emissions for City operations by 2030.

