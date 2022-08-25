Dodge Co. deputies catch up to suspect who fled 33 hours earlier

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mazomanie woman was arrested a day-and-a-half after a Dodge Co. chase during which she allegedly crashed into a squad car and a cornfield before getting away.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, one of its sergeants stopped Autumn Gerson on Tuesday, at around 7 p.m., in the town of Trenton, at which point she lied about who she was before driving off. Gerson, 42, headed north towards Co. Hwy. M and lost control of her vehicle after striking the sergeant’s cruiser.

Gerson’s vehicle then went into a cornfield near Milligan Road, causing her to get out and start running. A drone and K-9 unit were brought in, but they failed to locate her, the Sheriff’s Office continued. The next afternoon, she was reportedly spotted in Waupun, which caused the Sheriff’s Office to send an alert to the community but was again not found.

Finally, the next morning, around 4 a.m., a woman was heard calling for help at a trailer park in the 900 block of Madison Street, in Waupun. The woman was later identified as Gerson and taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate why she had been yelling for help or if any other individuals were involved in this latest incident.

The Sheriff’s Office noted it has referred charges to the District Attorney’s Office that include felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

