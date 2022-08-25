Following the extension of student loan moratorium, expert says to plan ahead for upcoming payments

$10,000 in debt cancelled for those making under $125,000 yearly
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - President Biden on Wednesday extended the moratorium on student loan payments and canceled $10,000 in debt for borrowers making $125,000 a year or less.

This extension gives borrowers more time to plan for the different loan forgiveness programs and repayment options available.

Robert Farrington, CEO of The College Investor, said about half of all student loan borrowers have had their loan service change over the last two years. “This extra extension will allow borrowers to get organized, figure out who owns their loans these days, where they should be making their payments and ensuring that they have enough time to prepare for when payments do restart,” Farrington said.

Farrington advised borrowers to go to their loan servicer’s website and to ensure their information is correct, including updating addresses, phone numbers, or anything else that has changed.

If you are unsure who your loan servicer is, you can go to studentaid.gov and enter your information to find out. Farrington suggested creating a new budget setting aside money now for when payments resume.

To apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), go to studentaid.gov before October 31. 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility
The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for whoever is responsible for the damage at...
Richland Co. fairgrounds damaged again
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary