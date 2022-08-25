Fond du Lac County girl airlifted to hospital after hay bale accident

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after a hay bale fell on her in Fond du Lac County.

On Aug. 24, at 2:50 p.m., deputies were called to Sunny Road in the Township of Eden.

Investigators say three children were chasing kittens in a barn when two of the children climbed on two large hay bales stacked on top of each other. The 9-year-old girl remained on the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office says a hay bale tipped over, trapping the 9-year-old girl.

Two adults on scene removed the child from underneath the bale.

ThedaStar flew the child to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The Sheriff’s Office says she suffered serious injuries.

The other two children were not hurt.

The following departments responded: the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and Eden Fire Department and First Responders.

No names were released.

