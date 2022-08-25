Madison firefighters go extra mile for boy stuck in bike

Madison firefighters repair a bicycle after cutting free a boy whose foot was stuck in the...
Madison firefighters repair a bicycle after cutting free a boy whose foot was stuck in the spokes.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters went the extra mile recently for a boy who found himself in an unusual predicament.

According to the fire department, they were called to a home after the child’s foot got caught in the spokes of one of his bicycle tires. To get the boy free, the firefighters needed to cut him loose.

Having cut through the bike’s wire spokes, the wheel was obviously no longer usable – and that’s where the firefighters stepped up.

Members of Engine Co. 10 went and bought a new rim, then installed it for him. In a picture shared on Twitter, the fire department showed one of them finishing up so the boy could get pedaling once again.

MFD added a “Way to go above and beyond, E10! 🚲🧡” to its newly found bicycle repair crew, which sounds about right.

