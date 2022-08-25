Madison police arrest suspect tied to numerous burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly involved in 15 different burglaries has been arrested by the Madison Police department.

The burglaries first started in May when a suspect broke into several businesses in the Clock Town Court on Mineral Point Road. Just days later, another restaurant had been broken into and over $10,000 was stolen.

After investigating these two particular incidents, Madison police identified 34-year-old Tramaine Franklin as a suspect.

Madison police searched Franklin’s house back in June and discovered evidence connecting him to the burglaries. In July, law enforcement tracked Franklin to a house located on the east side of Madison. Franklin then surrendered and was taken into custody.

Of the 15 cases, authorities believe Franklin stole more than $17,000 worth of items and cash and caused more than $20,000 in property damage.

Detective Sergeant of the Madison Police Burglary Crime Unit, Scott Reitmeier, said his team believes Franklin didn’t act alone.

“This appears to be a group, and that investigation is ongoing,” Reitmeier said. “There’s no charges at this time for the others in the group, but some suspects have been identified and we’re working towards that.”

Reitmeier said almost all victims of the burglaries were small, family business owners.

“Detectives were told not only of the financial burden that this took on them, but also the fear that the families and employees had… going back to work after the crime.”

Several of the businesses owners have considered relocating.

“They’ve conveyed to us that they want to research moving their business to another location,” Reitmeier said. “These crimes affect the working people at Madison and all of us.”

Reitmeier said his team continues to work with law enforcement agencies in Dane and Rock counties as they further investigate Franklin’s involvement in the incidents.

