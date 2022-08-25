Madison students react to news of loan forgiveness plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that $10,000 of student loans will be forgiven for borrowers making under $125,000 each year and up to $20,000 in loans canceled for recipients of Pell Grants while also extending the moratorium on loan payments through December 31st.

“Just like happy and relieved,” said Anna Nikolay, a former student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Even thinking of possible things that money could go to instead, which is pretty exciting.”

Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president. But it is not such a joyous occasion for every student.

“Yeah, 10k, it’s not great,” said Maddie Olsen, another former UW-Madison student. “I mean, for me, it doesn’t help substantially because I’m in so much debt.”

As with the moratorium, which paused loan payments and interest accumulation, Olsen says she appreciates the money but adds that it does little to help her financial burden. Olsen is staring down a daunting $65,000 in loans, a debt she says keeps her from doing things like buying a house. The Biden Administration says the move will erase debt for 20 million people, but the vice president of student affairs at Madison College, Keyimani Alford, says it does not address the real challenge past, and present college students face.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg; we know nationally there’s advocacy saying, ‘yeah, student loan forgiveness is one strategy, but it does not negate the issue of student loan debt and college affordability overall,’” said Alford.

And for many students just like Olsen, there is a big bill still waiting when the moratorium ends in December.

“There is no end in sight; education is still increasing, and these loans are still having enormous interest rates, and they have no mediation for how to handle that,” said Olsen.

According to the Education Department, most people will need to apply for relief. The department has income data for a small share of borrowers, but the vast majority will need to prove their incomes through an application process. Officials said applications will be available before the end of the year.

