Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports.

MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 p.m. The report indicated he had suffered a single gunshot wound.

Officers are not certain the exact location where the shooting may have occurred. Their investigation is currently targeting the area around the 3000 block of Darbo Drive, on the city’s near east side.

MPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.