MPD recovers stolen bikes, ATV; working to track down owners

The Madison Police Department reporting finding high-end and electronic bikes, a motorcycle and...
The Madison Police Department reporting finding high-end and electronic bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are working to track down the owners of several stolen bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV that were found Thursday morning.

The Madison Police Department explained that it worked jointly with the UW-Madison Police Department to chase down leads related to the stolen items, which included high-end and electronic bikes. They also searched for wanted suspects who they believed were at an encampment on the city’s east side.

Officers started their investigation around 7 a.m. Thursday near Lien Road and East Springs Drive to look for the stolen items.

An ATV reported stolen out of Sun Prairie two weeks ago was among the items found, as well as an electronic bike reported stolen out of Florida. Police estimated that these two items alone came up to about $3,000.

Police took two men, ages 42 and 35, into custody on outstanding burglary warrants. They also face charges related to other burglaries and thefts.

Several of the owners have already been reunited with their item, police said.

UWPD alerted the campus community earlier this week to a series of thefts involving mopeds and one motorcycle. MPD said that it is helping investigate these thefts also and added that it receives reports of stolen bikes year-round.

MPD provided these tips to the community to reduce their risk of becoming a victim of thefts:

  • Secure your key in a safe place – away from mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs, etc.
  • Record serial numbers and take photos of items such as mopeds, bicycles, cameras and laptops in case a theft occurs
  • Consider purchasing an anti-theft device or lock for your moped or motorcycle
  • Park in visible, well-lit areas
  • Consider securing bikes in a garage or other secure area
