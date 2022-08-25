Report: National Archives asked for Trump records in 2021

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at Trump Tower in New York, May 10, 2016.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Records from the Trump era in the White House were not returned to the government during the final days of the administration despite a determination that they should be, according to an email that National Archives and Records Administration sent to President Donald Trump’s lawyers in May 2021.

The contents of the email were first reported by The Washington Post.

The FBI executed a search warrant earlier this month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents.

Legal experts say newly unsealed documents shine light on the Mar-a-Lago search. (CNN, POOL, BILL HENNESSEY)

On Thursday, lawyers from the Department of Justice are expected to submit their recommended redactions to the affidavit used to obtain the warrant to search Trump’s residence.

The affidavit describes why investigators believed they had probable cause that a crime was committed.

President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that he had no advance warning about the search of Trump’s home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
61-year-old mail carrier attacked by dogs dies from injuries in hospital
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say