Richland Co. fairgrounds damaged again

The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for whoever is responsible for the damage at the fairgrounds.(Richland Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department put out a call to find whoever drove across a large grassy area of the fairgrounds over the weekend, tearing up the field in the process.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Investigators believe the field was damaged after perpetrator or perpetrators could not get through the locked gate leading to the racetrack.

Its statement noted that the track has been damaged twice recently and similar damage has occurred three times in Kayak Port area, which is also on the fairgrounds.

The Sheriff’s Department’s investigation is still ongoing, and investigators pointed out those involved in the incidents could be facing criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department at 608-647-2106 or Richland Co. Crime Stoppers at 608-647-2583.

