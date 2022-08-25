Savoring summer with 4 fun weekend events in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the final week of summer for many families as school starts for most students next week. But there are still some fun activities to enjoy around the Madison area before the new school year begins!

NBC15 sat down with Destination Madison’s new communications manager Sarah Warner on Thursday for a preview of four events going on this weekend.

Highlights include: the Orton Park Festival on Madison’s East side, an acoustic happy hour at Garver Feed Mill, Good Neighbor Festival in Middleton and a guided black light tour in Blue Mounds.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

