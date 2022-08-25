Scattered Showers Possible Today

Sunshine Returns Friday
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A Few Showers Today
  • Cooler and Less Humid Friday
  • Weekend Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is sliding through the region from north to south this morning. A few additional showers will be possible today as the frontal boundary moves by. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

High-pressure will then build in and sunshine returns for Friday. Highs will be a touch cooler - in the middle to upper 70s.

Southwesterly flow will roll back in for the weekend. More moisture and warmer temperatures are expected. We’ll still see quite a bit of sunshine for Saturday. Clouds will begin to roll back in Saturday night into Sunday and there is a chance of a few scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

A few of the showers will linger into Monday with warmer temperatures. High will return to the middle 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

