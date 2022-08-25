Taylor County deer farm depopulated after CWD discovered

Deer silhouette
Deer silhouette(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - A Taylor County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease last year has been depopulated.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirms of the 238 animals tested as a result of the depopulation, 61 were positive for the disease.

In 2021, a 6-year-old white-tailed doe tested positive for CWD at the 22-acre farm.

DATCP immediately quarantined all animals on the premises, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses were permitted to leave the property.

The farm owner will receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals. The farm will not be permitted to hold cervids for five years, and during that period it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-39/90/94 South CLOSED at US 51 because of a crash.
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
(File)
Car crash in Sun Prairie results in two people dead, two more injured
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Car crash
All lanes on I-39/90/94 south at US 51 reopen after a semi flipped over median
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota

Latest News

United Way of Dane Co. launches $18.4 million Community Campaign
5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.
5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.
5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.
Tips on making healthy and affordable school lunches.
UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year
UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year
UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year