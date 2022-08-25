Tracking the last of the rain; Sunshine for Friday

Sunshine is back for the end of the work week - with cooler temperatures expected.
Temperatures will climb through the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances appear likely late...
Temperatures will climb through the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances appear likely late Sunday.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few more showers are possible Thursday afternoon
  • Sunshine is back for Friday/Saturday
  • Rain chances return with cloud cover on Sunday; Stay tuned for updates!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure and a cold front were moving through southern Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon. Spotty rain showers were moving across the region - amplified by daytime heating. Filtered sunshine has allowed a bit more instability to enhance some of the shower cells. A spotty storm or two cannot be ruled out before sunset.

High-pressure rolls in tonight with a northerly wind. Some patchy fog is possible as winds lighten & temperatures cool into the upper 50s following today’s rainfall.

Sunshine is expected for Friday & Saturday as highs cool into the mid 70s. A passing disturbance Saturday may increase cloud cover and the chance for a spotty shower well NW of Madison.

Southerly winds will kick up late Saturday into Sunday. A warm front will generate some showers and a few storms late Sunday into Monday. Rain will be scattered and subside by Tuesday as a cold front drops through the region. Seasonable weather is expected for the remainder of the week. Sunshine lasts through Thursday with the potential for some cooler weather Labor Day weekend.

Extended Forecast
Scattered Showers Possible Today
Showers/storms are likely tonight into Thursday. A few storms may be stronger West of Madison.
First Alert - Showers/storms likely tonight into Thursday
Wednesday Extended Forecast
Tracking showers and storms Wednesday night
Extended Forecast
Rain Chances Return