Tracking the last of the rain; Sunshine for Friday

Key Takeaways

A few more showers are possible Thursday afternoon

Sunshine is back for Friday/Saturday

Rain chances return with cloud cover on Sunday; Stay tuned for updates!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure and a cold front were moving through southern Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon. Spotty rain showers were moving across the region - amplified by daytime heating. Filtered sunshine has allowed a bit more instability to enhance some of the shower cells. A spotty storm or two cannot be ruled out before sunset.

High-pressure rolls in tonight with a northerly wind. Some patchy fog is possible as winds lighten & temperatures cool into the upper 50s following today’s rainfall.

Sunshine is expected for Friday & Saturday as highs cool into the mid 70s. A passing disturbance Saturday may increase cloud cover and the chance for a spotty shower well NW of Madison.

Southerly winds will kick up late Saturday into Sunday. A warm front will generate some showers and a few storms late Sunday into Monday. Rain will be scattered and subside by Tuesday as a cold front drops through the region. Seasonable weather is expected for the remainder of the week. Sunshine lasts through Thursday with the potential for some cooler weather Labor Day weekend.

