Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

One person is in custody after a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the suspect approached two people while carrying a long gun. He stole their black Dodge Ram and drove off, along Hwy. 151 and towards Madison, SPPD reported.

The suspect refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over and soon the Madison Police Department joined in the chase, the police department continued. Road spikes were laid out but failed to stop the full-size pickup.

As the pursuit headed down E. Washington Ave., the truck crashed into other vehicles twice. A third crash did not involve another driver, SPPD’s statement said, but it was the one that forced the suspect from the truck and sent him running from the scene.

A perimeter was established, and a K-9 was brought in. A large number of officers also canvassed and were unable to locate him. While the suspect was not found, the police department indicated it was working several leads.

In addition to the Dodge Ram being recovered, officers also located the gun they believe was used in the robbery.

