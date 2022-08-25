Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home.

According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.

The police report states the burglary was likely targeted and not a random act.

The report also noted that none of the suspects have been located or taken into custody. While investigators do not believe the crime random, MPD did not indicate if the men have been identified.

