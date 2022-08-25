Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.

Trees infested with the emerald ash borer are unstable and could suddenly snap or have branches fall. The department also cautioned hunters on the ground who may be walking near ash trees, especially when it’s windy, that the branches on the trees could break and tumble down.

“Dead and dying ash trees are structurally weaker than healthy trees, so they are not safe places to put deer stands,” said DNR Forest Health Specialist Bill McNee. “In many cases, it can be hard to tell if a tree has been infested by emerald ash borer, so hunters should place deer stands in other types of trees instead.”

The DNR noted that tree stand accidents are one of the leading causes of serious injury to deer hunters. One in four bowhunters have fallen or nearly fallen from an elevated stand, research noted by the DNR showed.

If you’re unsure of what an ash tree looks like, the DNR explained that it has two key features. The first are opposite branching patterns where two branches come off the main stem across from one another and compound leaves with 5-11 leaflets.

The DNR provided this advice to stay safe on a deer stand (wording theirs):

Always wear a full-body harness also known as a fall-arrest system. Connect to your tether line and keep your tether line short. The tether is designed to keep you in the seat, not to catch you after you fall.

Always have three points of contact while climbing into and out of the tree stand, including two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand at all times.

Always use a haul line to raise and lower your unloaded firearm or bow into and out of the stand. You can also use the haul for other things like a heavy backpack.

Use a lifeline when climbing up and down, this keeps you connected from the time you leave the ground to the time you get back down.

A full list of dates for deer season can be found on the DNR’s website.

