Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County

Truck spills Amazon packages in Manitowoc County. Aug. 26, 2022.
Truck spills Amazon packages in Manitowoc County. Aug. 26, 2022.(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Amazon deliveries may take a little longer in our area.

A truck tipped in Manitowoc County Friday morning, spilling out Amazon packages. No one was hurt.

It happened at I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says drivers could encounter delays in the area Friday morning.

“As speeds slow down in this area please remember to pay attention as individuals in front of you may be braking or stopping suddenly,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed I-43 southbound at County Z to remove the truck from the median.

