Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! tickets now on sale at the Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An award-winning kids TV show that originated in Australia is taking its characters to stages across the U.S.- and Wisconsin families can buy tickets now to get in on the fun.

Bluey’s Big Play the Stage Show! will premiere on Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, 2023, at the Overture Center in Madison. Families interested in attending the series’ very first live theater experience can buy tickets on the Overture’s website.

For those who don’t know, the show centers around Bluey, a 6-year-old Australian Blue Heeler puppy, who the Overture Center explained “loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.”

“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America,” said Windmill Theatre Co. Director Rosemary Meyers.

Characters Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli will depart for a national tour to theaters across the United States, starting on November 18. The show will feature puppets, live actors and vivid set design.

Meyers said the company is excited to bring the show to families here.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live-theater show to U.S. audiences,” Myers said.

The TV show airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+. The Overture Center noted that the Emmy-award winning show has been the #1 most watched TV series on Disney Junior with kids ages 2-6 in the U.S. since March 2021.

